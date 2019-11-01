Local attorney to provide report from border at Basalt event

Claire Noone speaks with refugees on Aug. 24, 2019. Immigration lawyers working with the Atlanta-based group Lawyers for Good Government informed hundreds of asylum seekers of their legal rights.

Michael Nigro/courtesy photo

IF YOU GO: What: “A First-hand Report from the U.S.-Mexico Border” Who: Glenwood Springs attorney Claire Noone Where: Basalt Regional Library When: Monday at 5:30 p.m. Cost: Free

Glenwood Springs attorney Claire Noone has traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border numerous times in the past 18 months to offer pro bono legal assistance and humanitarian aid to refugees fleeing from Central America.

She has worked in family and children’s detention centers. She has been present in court and witnessed instances where children are expected to represent themselves. She has worked in refugee centers and given out food on bridges to the United States. She has assisted asylum-seekers sent to await their court dates in Mexico as part of the Remain in Mexico program.

Noone will give a presentation Monday about what she has witnessed at the Basalt Regional Library. Her presentation, “A First-hand Report from the U.S.-Mexico Border” will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room. It is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to support Noone’s work.

The presentation is part of a new monthly series called Community Conversations. The program will feature topics ranging from social justice to folklore.

According to Noone, the Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico policy makes legal representation particularly challenging for attorneys and their clients. She routinely gives “Know Your Rights” presentations to asylum seekers, is part of the Rapid Response Coalition to respond to raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and has given several presentations on the legal history of immigration in the U.S. and what has changed to get us where we are now.

Noone is a native of Glenwood Springs and has joined her parents, Robert and Mary Noone, in their legal practice.