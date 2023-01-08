 Aspen’s newest local | AspenTimes.com
Avery Catherine Switzer was the first baby born in the new year at Aspen Valley Hospital. Avery, with her mom, Carla Switzer, and dad, Jacob Switzer, was born on Thursday, Jan. 5. She is the couple’s first child, and the first grandchild for both the mother and father’s families, which are based in Argentina and Illinois, respectively. Avery’s middle name, Catherine, is a Switzer family name, in honor of Jacob’s mother. Having met each other in Aspen over 10 years ago, both Carla and Jacob are excited to welcome baby Avery and are grateful to be part of such a supportive community. They credit Aspen for giving them their family.
Courtesy of Aspen Valley Hospital
