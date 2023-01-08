Aspen’s newest local Local Local | 5 min ago Avery Catherine Switzer was the first baby born in the new year at Aspen Valley Hospital. Avery, with her mom, Carla Switzer, and dad, Jacob Switzer, was born on Thursday, Jan. 5. She is the couple’s first child, and the first grandchild for both the mother and father’s families, which are based in Argentina and Illinois, respectively. Avery’s middle name, Catherine, is a Switzer family name, in honor of Jacob’s mother. Having met each other in Aspen over 10 years ago, both Carla and Jacob are excited to welcome baby Avery and are grateful to be part of such a supportive community. They credit Aspen for giving them their family.Courtesy of Aspen Valley Hospital Local Aspen’s newest local 5 min ago Willoughby: Silver mining, ounce by ounce 23 hrs ago Tweet All About It: New Year in Aspen ‘off to a fantastic start’ Jan 8, 2023 In Brief: Recycling Christmas trees; Historical Society airs retro films; state gets kid-care grant Jan 8, 2023 Basalt’s Art Base welcomes new executive director, Lisa DeLosso Jan 7, 2023 See more