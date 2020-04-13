Aspen’s affordable housing work scaled back due to COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and the local stay-at-home public health order, the design team for the city of Aspen’s planned affordable housing project near the Aspen Business Center is scaling back its work.

DHM Design, which was hired last year to carry out the conceptual design process for the Lumberyard housing project, is proposing an abbreviated scope of work that Aspen City Council will consider Tuesday night.

Chris Everson, the city’s affordable housing development project manager, said in a memo to council that the reduced work can keep the project moving forward for the next three months while only requiring the design team to perform home-office design work.

The city will only spend $97,500 instead of what would have been $296,500 for what was going to be a larger, more comprehensive scope of work, which was agreed to by council last month.

The project, which could see anywhere between 140 and 500 units, can move forward incrementally for the next few months with a check-in in June, according to Everson.

“This abbreviated scope of work will require the project to table certain tasks until such a time when future COVID-19 mitigation measures are more certain, but in the meantime will allow the design team to accomplish some of the steps which would have been necessary anyway — and to be able to do so within the requirements of the March 23 Pitkin County COVID-19 Public Health Order,” Everson wrote.

Jason Jaynes, principal of DHM Design, said the design team has modified the work plan to include efforts that can be completed by home office work and web-based meetings.

Community outreach, which has traditionally been done in public open houses at various locations throughout town, will now be carried out with phone calls, web meetings and emails.

Other work that will be done includes conceptual architectural massing, building types and character, site development, and unit mixes of for-sale and rentals.

