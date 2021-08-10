AspenOUT grants $34,000 to local nonprofits

AspenOUT recently announced its 2021 grant recipients, a wide variety of nonprofits and educational and social organizations that serve the local LGBTQ community.

“Our board of directors is proud to announce AspenOUT granted $34,000 this year to local, state and national organizations,” said Kevin McManamon, executive director of AspenOUT, which has been serving the LGBTQ community of the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond since 1996. “This includes scholarships to seven graduating seniors from area high schools.”

Returning for its 45th year in 2022, Aspen Gay Ski Week, AspenOUT’s annual fundraiser, generates the funds to grant local, regional and national organizations that provide support to the LGBTQ community.

This year’s grant recipients include:

— Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program: Develops leadership and identity by providing training to youth in community broadcasting on KDNK; AZYEP broadcasts youth news programs about acceptance and tolerance in the Roaring Fork Valley

— Tyler Clementi Foundation: Creates safe, inclusive spaces for individuals facing bullying, harassment and humiliation

— Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund: Works to achieve equality for transgender people through public education, test-case litigation, direct legal services and public policy

— Aspen Hope Center: Creates hope to those in emotional crisis and works to decrease the stigma of mental illness; the center offers a local youth outreach program for LGBTQ students, called “Alphabet Soup”

— Response: Assists survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in the Roaring Fork Valley

— Point Foundation: Trains, mentors, grants scholarships and offers leadership development for LGBTQ students of merit

— You Can Play Project: Dedicated to ensuring quality, respect and safety for all athletes, without regard to sexual orientation and/or gender

— Aspen Film: Educates and entertains through film, as well as organizing a major movie event in every season

— Gay for Good: Mobilizes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer people and allies to volunteer in the community to promote diversity, foster inclusion and strengthen communities

— Center on Colfax: Opened in 1976 and has grown to become the largest LGBTQ community center in the Rocky Mountain region

— Queer Asterisk: A Colorado nonprofit providing queer-informed counseling services, educational trainings, and community programming

— PFLAG: The Roaring Fork Valley chapter of PFLAG, the first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people, their parents and families, and allies.

— Planned Parenthood, Glenwood Springs

— Carbondale Middle School

— Aspen School District

“In 2021, we hosted a ‘light version’ of AGSW due to the pandemic,” said Kimberly Kuliga, the event’s producer. “Despite lower attendance, we were still able to give numerous scholarships and grants — thanks to our generous sponsors and donors.”

From Jan. 16-23, Aspen Gay Ski Week will once again feature comedy shows, DJs and more at various venues around the city, including the Limelight Hotel, the host hotel. Passes are on sale now at http://www.gayskiweek.com