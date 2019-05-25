Aspen Misc.: May 26

Reader Rich Pearce caught a rare glimpse of a blue heron on May 8. This one was having lunch on the Roaring Fork River near the old Power Plant building. Rich Pearce/Special to The Aspen Times
Aspen High School freshman Bo Melton’s Eagle Scout Project was a tent platform and Trail put on the Bridges High School outdoor ed site. Melton credited a number of contributors — Keelty Construction, Patrick Keelty, Builder First Source, Holmbeck Construction, Eagle Rise Ranch, Season Property Maintenance, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority, Derrick ad Sam Maness, Jack Albright — for helping him get the job done. He also thanked those who helped him with the tent platform as well as the firefighters who participated. Courtesy photo
Carbondale residents Uwe and Nancy Bobrow pose with a camel and a copy of The Aspen Times while on a recent trip into the Sahara Desert in Morocco with a group of 16. Email your "Where's Your Aspen Times" to rcarroll@aspentimes.com, and make sure to identify those pictured. Courtesy photo