Aspen youth and learning centers form partnership

Aspen Youth Center is expanding to offer academic support for students in the fourth through 12th grades living from Aspen to Parachute.

In a new partnership with Aspen Learning Center, Aspen Youth Center will become a site for academic support services that include tutoring, behavior consultation, occupational therapy and other programs.

“These amazing programs can provide kids with a way to extend learning outside the classroom,” said Michaela Idhammar-Ketpura, executive director of Aspen Youth Center, in a statement.

The new program’s ultimate mission is to provide subsidized tutoring for all students and address socio-economic inequalities that have been further widened by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Christie Potter of Aspen Learning Center.

“Aspen Learning Center is honored to partner with Aspen Youth Center in order to provide scholarships and subsidized learning opportunities for all youth in our community,” she said in a statement.

Idhammar-Ketpura said, “No one will be turned away due to an inability to pay. COVID-19 has put a magnifying glass on inequities that have always existed, but that were made worse by the pandemic. Academic support and success should not be based on your income. All youth deserve the opportunity to succeed.”

According to Julie Friedman of Aspen Learning Center, “We use a variety of research-based programs and strategies tailored to meet individual needs in order to strengthen areas of weakness, address processing deficits, improve executive functioning skills and build confidence in learning. Additionally, we provide enrichment classes to extend learning opportunities and stimulate excitement about learning. ”

More information is available at http://www.aspenyouthcenter.org . Details about Aspen Learning Center can be found at http://www.aspen-learningcenter.com/services .