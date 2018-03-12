Aspen Valley Hospital cancels May board election
March 12, 2018
There will be no May 8 election for Aspen Valley Hospital's board of directors because there were no challengers for the three open seats held by the incumbents.
The cancellation means that David Eisenstat, Chuck Frias and Lee Schumacher, all of whom submitted the required paperwork seeking re-election, will retain another four-year term on the board. March 6 was the deadline for candidates to submit their petitions with the hospital district.
"We will swear them in at the April board meeting," said Amy Trubiroha Wells, the hospital's executive assistant.
The five-member hospital board holds its formal meetings on the second Monday of each month.
Trending In: Local
- More passengers and vacant seats flying to and from Aspen
- Business Monday: Mill Street businesses live in limbo
- For their benefit: City managers can be hard to recruit and retain in resort towns
- Skico application: Pandora expansion adds coveted lift-served tree skiing to Aspen Mountain
- Funding page set up to help longtime Aspen restaurateur who suffered stroke