Aspen to bat around ideas for tennis, pickleball courts

The city of Aspen is hosting an open house to share preliminary sketches and design ideas for the renovation of the Iselin tennis and pickleball courts from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m July 13 at the Iselin courts.

Based on public input, the city has created a conceptual design for the renovation that will maximize the number of pickleball courts, maintain one tennis court, and provide shade and other amenities.

The open house is an opportunity for tennis and pickleball community members to offer feedback and ask questions about the project.

Aspen City Council is anticipated to discuss the project design and funding in the fall.

For more information, contact Erin Hutchings at erin.hutchings@aspen.gov or 970-544-4105.