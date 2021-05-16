 Aspen Times Staff Pick’s pics: Our team’s best photos this month | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Aspen Times Staff Pick’s pics: Our team’s best photos this month

Local Local |

Our team of reporters and editors are out and about every day. On the third Sunday of the month, we’re using our Aspen Miscellaneous feature to showcase some of the moments they capture when they are working in our community.

We also encourage readers to send in photos from their every day adventures. If you have a local photo you’d like for us to consider — or you want to be a part of our “Where’s My Aspen Times?” — send your submissions to mail@aspentimes.com (with “Aspen Misc.” in the subject line) with your name, home town and phone number.

Snow covers the Snowmass Club Golf Course on Monday, May 3, 2021. (Kaya Williams/The Aspen Times)
Reporter Kaya Williams carves some last tracks in a patch of snow at Snwomass on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Kaya Williams/The Aspen Times)
A snow-covered Pyramid Peak looms from hole two at the Aspen Golf Club during reporter Carolyn Sackariason’s round of golf. (Carolyn Sackariason/The Aspen Times)
A snow storm rolls through over the cabin off of Owl Creek Road in Snowmass on Tuesday morning. (David Krause/The Aspen Times)
Austin Hope, Josh Petersen and Raleigh Bacharach stop for a quick bike repair at the top of the Glassier Trail in Basalt as the sun sets on a Friday evening. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more