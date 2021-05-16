Aspen Times Staff Pick’s pics: Our team’s best photos this month

Our team of reporters and editors are out and about every day. On the third Sunday of the month, we’re using our Aspen Miscellaneous feature to showcase some of the moments they capture when they are working in our community.

Snow covers the Snowmass Club Golf Course on Monday, May 3, 2021. (Kaya Williams/The Aspen Times)



Reporter Kaya Williams carves some last tracks in a patch of snow at Snwomass on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Kaya Williams/The Aspen Times)



A snow-covered Pyramid Peak looms from hole two at the Aspen Golf Club during reporter Carolyn Sackariason’s round of golf. (Carolyn Sackariason/The Aspen Times)



A snow storm rolls through over the cabin off of Owl Creek Road in Snowmass on Tuesday morning. (David Krause/The Aspen Times)

