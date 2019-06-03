Aspen superintendent John Maloy announces retirement at school board meeting

John Maloy



In an emotional yet firm statement to the Board of Education at its meeting Monday, Superintendent John Maloy announced his retirement from the Aspen School District in the aftermath of a tumultuous year for the administration.

The last day for Maloy, who has been the superintendent since 2010, is June 30. He earned $193,032 for the current academic year, according to school district records.

Maloy delivered a two-page statement and closed it with remarks of appreciation and encouragement, while choking up as well.

“I would like to thank my administrative team, past and present boards of education, parents, faculty, staff, students and community members who have supported me during by tenure in the ASD and especially my family, who have had to endure the challenges of me serving in such a public position,” he said. “In closing, I encourage all parents and the community to become more engaged in maintaining our exemplary schools and I would encourage them to ask questions, seek to understand what is happening in our schools, take time to learn about the issues, and seek solutions that serve the best interest of our students.”

Maloy’s exit comes after the Board of Education announced Oct. 25 it would not be renewing his contract past its expiration date of June 30, 2021. The decision was a result of the board’s annual review of the superintendent’s three-year rolling contract, which dates back to June 7, 2010.

