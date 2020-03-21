Aspen Skiing Co. serves up meat and potatoes in absence of powder

Aspen Skiing Co. served up meat and potatoes Friday instead of powder and corduroy.

The company emptied the pantries of its restaurants after the abrupt end to ski season. Packaged food and pre-made meals were given out for free to Skico employees and other members of the community. A long line snaked out from the distribution point at Bumps restaurant at Buttermilk for the start of distribution at 10 a.m. The food supply was exhausted within 50 minutes.

Ski areas were closed throughout Colorado on March 15 by executive order by Gov. Jared Polis. The closure was initially for one week, then extended to April 6. Skico announced Friday afternoon it is “calling it a season at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass.”

Crews are completing breakdown work now and will start to prepare the mountains for summer construction projects next week.

Skico will hold onto the possibility of a “bare-bones, limited services opening” at Aspen Highlands, if the state and local health agencies allow it.

In addition, restaurants and bars are closed until further notice, so Skico was motivated to use its food supply.

Julian Acttis, who worked the lifts at Aspen Mountain during the winter, was among people picking up food Friday. He said he is unable to return to Argentina because of travel restrictions. He has a flight booked for April 7 but it uncertain he will be able to make it, so he was appreciative of the handout.

“This is important because I don’t have much money now and they are giving us food,” he said.

Restaurant worker Melissa Wong said she appreciates that Skico was putting food to use that would otherwise go to waste.

Two Latina women were picking up food for their families. The women, who didn’t provide their names, said the community sharing was important because they have kids to feed and are having trouble finding some items at the grocery stores.