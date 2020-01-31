Aspen Skiing Co.-organized effort raises $31,719 for Australia relief fund

A relief fund established by Aspen Skiing Co. for the Australia wildfire victims raised $31,719, the company announced this week.

Donations from Roaring Fork Valley residents and guests as well as Skico employees totaled $19,219. The Aspen Skiing Co. Family Fund matched the first $12,500 in contributions.

All proceeds will go directly to the Australian Red Cross.

The Roaring Fork Valley community already supported the cause by donating the value-in-kind of $70,000 worth of prizes to a silent auction on Australia’s dedicated snow travel website, Snowsbest.com. All proceeds from the silent auction go towards wildfire relief efforts. Aspen Snowmass properties rallied to the call, with eight packages donated from the Limelight Hotel Aspen, the Limelight Hotel Snowmass, the Hotel Jerome, the St. Regis, The Gant, North of Nell, Destination Residences Snowmass and the new W Hotel Aspen.

The Little Nell is also hosting an Australian Wine Dinner Friday, Feb. 7 in Element 47 with all proceeds from the dinner going to the Wildfire Relief Fund. Australia’s first Master of Wine, Michael Hill Smith, will host the dinner and pair a selection of 10 Australian wines with a four-course meal. The dinner will begin at 7 p.m. and costs $125+ per person. For more information or to book your reservation, visit http://www.thelittlenell.com/aspen-experience/events/australian-wine-dinner.