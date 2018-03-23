Aspen Skiing Co. hosting job fair Monday for ski and snowboard instructors

Aspen Skiing Co. will hold a job fair Monday to enlist next winter's crop of ski and snowboard instructors.

The job fair will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Treehouse Kids Adventure Center at Snowmass Village.

For the full listing of available jobs, visit http://www.aspensnowmass.com/jobs.

First-year full-time seasonal employees receive benefits such as a ski pass, dependent ski pass, discounted bus passes, discounts at Four Mountain Sports and D&E, discounted meals at on-mountain restaurants, employee assistance program, flexible spending (pretax deductions for healthcare and child daycare), life insurance while actively working, free fitness classes and wellness benefits, complimentary ski/ride exchange program at many participating Colorado resorts and discounted lift tickets through the Mountain Collective.