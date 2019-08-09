Aspen Skiing Co. announces chamber Premier Pass will increase to $1,479, include Ikon Base Pass

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy Aspen Mountain.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times file photo

FIVE YEARS OF PASS PRICES A look at the Chamber of Commerce pass prices for the last five seasons. 2019-20: $1,479 Premier; $1,299 Double Flex; $939 Flex 2018-19: $1,389 Premier; $1,239 Double Flex; $904 Flex 2017-18: $1,349 Premier; $1,199 Double Flex; $887 Flex 2016-17: $1,299 Premier; $1,149 Double Flex; $849 Flex 2015-16: $1259 Premier; $1,109 Double Flex; $819 Flex

Aspen Skiing Co. announced Friday that chamber of commerce Premier ski passes will go on sale starting Monday for $1,479.

The “Super Early Price” for the full-season pass will be in effect through Sept. 13. All chamber Premier, Senior and Parent passes will include an Ikon Base Pass, which is offered by its sister company Alterra Mountain Co.

The price for the Premier pass increased $90 from last season. However, it includes the “pretty big benefit” of the Ikon Base Pass, currently valued at $749, said Skico Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle.

The Ikon Base Pass provides unlimited access with limited blackout dates at 12 destinations plus five days each at selected destinations, such as Steamboat, Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin, Jackson Hole, Big Sky and Alta Snowbird.

The Double Flex chamber pass, good for two days per week, will cost $1,299 if purchased through the Chamber by Sept. 13. The Flex chamber pass, good for one day per week, will cost $939. Those prices increased $60 and $35, respectively.

Hanle said that is in line with past annual pass price increases.

“We typically have an increase each year to cover inflation and the increased cost of doing business,” he said.

Skico revealed in April that it was entering the Ikon Base Pass era when it announced the non-chamber Premier would include the related pass. The non-chamber Premier pass was $1,899 if purchased during the earliest period, which ended May 31. That pass now sells for $2,049 if purchased through Sept. 13.

All details on Skico’s pass prices and offerings can be found on its website at http://www.aspensnowmass.com.

Businesses located and operating in the Roaring Fork Valley and that are members of the chamber of commerce in the community in which the business is operating are eligible to purchase chamber pass vouchers for their qualifying employees and employees’ spouses. Chamber pass vouchers for both employees and spouses must be purchased in person at a ticket office and a voucher from the appropriate chamber of commerce must be presented at time of purchase as proof of eligibility.

Aspen Mountain and Snowmass are scheduled to be open Nov. 28 to April 19, 2020. The season at Aspen Highlands is Dec. 7 to April 12. Buttermilk will be open Dec. 7 to April 5.

The ski passes are good for any early openings and extensions.

