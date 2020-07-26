Aspen Security Forum will go online with Atlanta mayor, John Bolton, Australia PM, others

Speakers at the upcoming digitally produced Aspen Security Forum will include Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom; John Bolton, former assistant to President Trump for National Security Affairs; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The announcement was made Friday the Aspen Strategy Group, a policy division of The Aspen Institute, which has traditionally held the annual event on the Aspen Meadows campus but not this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The free-to-access digital event is scheduled Aug. 4 to 6. All programming will broadcast live on Zoom, with conversations running throughout from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“We are very pleased that our public, on-the-record Aspen Security Forum will include such an impressive array of global leaders,” said Nicholas Burns, executive director of the Aspen Strategy Group, in a statement.

The agenda, which is subject to change, is available at http://www.aspensecurity2020.com/attend. Topics will include America’s network of global alliances, technology and cybersecurity, democracy in an election year, U.S. domestic leaders on the frontlines of crisis, defense innovation, and conversations with world leaders.

Confirmed speakers include Vivian Balakrishnan, foreign minister of Singapore; Tony Blinken, former deputy secretary of state and chief policy adviser to Joe Biden’s campaign; Burns, also a Harvard professor; Tom Donilon, chairman, BlackRock Investment Institute; Michèle Flournoy, former undersecretary of Defense for Policy; Paulo Guedes, economy minister of Brazil; Steve Hadley, former assistant to the president for National Security Affairs; Kelly Knight Craft, ambassador of the U.S. to the United Nations; Mayor Bottom; Mitch Landrieu, former mayor of New Orleans; Anja Manuel, director, Aspen Strategy Group and co-founder, Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC; Shivshankar Menon, distinguished fellow, Brookings India; Kyriakos Mitsotakis, prime minister of Greece; Wes Moore, CEO, Robin Hood Foundation; Morrison; Joseph Nye, Harvard University distinguished service professor emeritus; Robert O’Brien, assistant to the president for National Security Affairs; Rice; Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami; Lawrence H. Summers, president emeritus, Harvard University; Mark Warner, ranking member, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and other speakers.

For the fourth year, NBC News and MSNBC return as the exclusive media partner of the 2020 Aspen Security Forum, with many of their journalists moderating the discussions.

Other moderators include Susan Glasser, David Ignatius, Margaret Brennan, David Sanger, Peter Baker, Nick Schifrin and Gerald Seib.