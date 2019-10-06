Aspen school board forum on tap

Three candidate forums are planned for next week in advance of the Nov. 5 election for the two openings on the Aspen School District Board of Education.

Additionally, The Aspen Times on Monday begins its four-part series of questions for the six candidates — Katy Frisch, John Galambos, Patsy Kurkulis, Jonathan Nickell, John Pomeroy and Bettina Slusar (see page A3). Future questions will concern some of the school district’s most pressing matters, such as the hiring of a future superintendent and teacher salary and retention.

Leaving the five-member school board because of term limits are Sandra Peirce and Sheila Wills, who were originally elected in November 2011. Each one has served two four-year terms on the board.

Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 14 to active voters in Pitkin County. Information on voter registration and the upcoming ballot questions and elections can be found at http://www.pitkinvotes.com.

In the meantime, from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Pitkin County Library in Aspen, the Aspen School District will hold a candidate forum moderated by Cristal Logan, vice president and director, Aspen Community Programs at the Aspen Institute. The public can submit questions at https://bit.ly/2LSMXQ8

The Aspen Education Foundation has marked Oct. 16 for its candidate forum; more details will be forthcoming.

The Aspen Times, Aspen Daily News and GrassRoots TV will team up at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 for a forum at the Pitkin County chambers, which is located at 530 E. Main St. Moderating the debate will be David Krause and Curtis Wackerle, respective editors of the Times and Daily News.