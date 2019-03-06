Aspen problems: Pothole on new bridge reappears

Construction on Castle Creek Bridge will begin sometime in April to fix a pothole for the third time since the bridge was reopened last fall.

The hole keeps emerging in the same spot in the westbound lane.

City Engineer Trish Aragon said the last two fixes were not enough and it appears that the new, wider sidewalk isn't allowing for proper drainage.

"This is exacerbating something that was a problem before," she said.

The bridge reopened last November after a four-month overhaul of the Hallam Street corridor leading to the S-Curves at the Entrance to Aspen.

The pothole appeared almost immediately after the bridge was opened and it was filled in. Two weeks later, it showed up again and that time, the city used mastic asphalt.

This time, crews will drill a hole on the bridge deck to allow for drainage, Aragon said.

"It looks like we will need three days this spring to permanently repair the pothole on the bridge," she said via email. "One day for cleaning and drilling, one day for drain installation and one day for asphalt paving. At this time we have not set up the date for the repair."

A temporary patch will fill in the hole Saturday.