Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, Snowmass will waive late fees, work requirements in affordable housing amid virus crisis

HOW TO GET HELP If you have any questions or need assistance, go to Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s website or contact them directly at (970) 920-5050 (main office) or (970) 429-2860 (Truscott Property Management Office) or by email at apcha@cityofaspen.com. Homeowners and tenants can learn more at apcha.org/covid-19 or tosv.com. APCHA has created a video that points people to the location on its website where they can get more information about updated policies, and for links to resources and financial aid.

In response to COVID-19 and in anticipation of those struggling to make their April rent or mortgage payments, local agencies are providing emergency assistance, resource and guidance for those affected by the crisis.

For those who live in the hundreds of apartments owned by the city of Aspen or the town of Snowmass Village, late fees on rent will be suspended through June 30, leases can be broken with a 30-day notice and tenants can request a one-month deferral for April rent, up to six months.

“Our primary goal is to support our county’s workforce affected by the pandemic,” Mike Kosdrosky, executive director of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority said Thursday. “We’ve partnered with Pitkin County and the town of Snowmass Village Housing Department to ensure that we can assist affordable housing homeowners and tenants during this critical time. We want to help prevent those affected from losing their homes.”

Kosdrosky added that with all the uncertainty with the spread of the virus and its resulting public health orders to keep non-essential businesses closed, local workers are scared about what’s going to happen.

“It’s a good first step,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s the final step. … We are going to bend over backwards for those who have been affected, especially those who lost their jobs or had their hours reduced.”

Affected households also can qualify for a one-time suspension of the minimum full-time work requirement of 1,500 hours a year if they can demonstrate that their loss of employment was due to the COVID-19 crisis.

For renters living in housing managed by landlords other than Snowmass and APCHA, they can apply for emergency relief assistance online at pitkincounty.com/gethelp.

They should also talk to their landlords about requesting rent deferment while awaiting a determination of eligibility from Pitkin County, offcials said.

“We want to set the example for the private landlords,” Kosdrosky said.

Struggling homeowners also are encouraged to speak directly to their lenders about what opportunities might be available for deferring mortgage payments.

APCHA will continue to operate remotely under Pitkin County’s mandatory “stay at home” order through April 17.

APCHA’s offices will remain closed to visitors, including walk-ins and appointments.

All non-emergency repairs for APCHA-managed rental properties until are suspended until further notice.

