Aspen names Phillip Supino as next community development director

Phillip Supino has been named the next community development director for the city of Aspen.

Supino, a principal long-range planner for the city, beat out three other candidates, including his temporary boss, Jennifer Phelan, who has been serving as interim director since this past summer.

Supino, who has worked for the city since 2016, will start his new job Wednesday, after City Council confirms his appointment during its meeting Tuesday.

The city began a national search in August after the previous director, Jessica Garrow, resigned to take a job in the private sector.

Over 30 people applied for the position, and the list was vetted down to four finalists participating in on-site interviews.

“We are excited to have Phillip move into the director role and continue to lead the planning, building and environmental health and sustainability teams,” City Manager Sara Ott said in a news release.

Before his tenure in Aspen, Supino worked for the city of Durango and the town of Crested Butte, where he held positions of planner, building and zoning department administrator and sustainability coordinator.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to continue working with my colleagues in this new capacity and excited to integrate the environmental health and sustainability team,” he said in the release. “It’s a privilege to serve a community that I care so much about and the place I’ve chosen to settle in and raise my family.”

Ott noted in the release that she appreciates Phelan’s leadership in keeping the department operating efficiently.

The recruitment process was facilitated by The Novak Consulting Group and involved community input and feedback.

The community development director is responsible for administering Aspen’s land-use and building codes, as well as advocating for sustainable redevelopment in the community.

The director advises city leadership and provides policy guidance and recommendations regarding planning and land-use issues, as well as oversees the planning, building and the environmental health and sustainability departments.