Aspen Mountain, Snowmass to add ski terrain for Saturday

Both Aspen and Snowmass will open additional terrain Saturday, according to Aspen Skiing Co.

Skiers and riders at Snowmass can ride the Village Express lift to the midpoint and access the Upper Scooper, Lower Hal's and Fanny Hill trails. That boosts the skiable terrain to 59 acres, according to Jeff Hanle, Skico vice president of communications. Lift tickets will be $94.

There will be no uphilling on the open trails at Snowmass between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. due to the early-season conditions and limited terrain.

Aspen Mountain will add lower Dipsy Doodle and Lower Pussy Foot to the open trails, Hanle said. That will boost the acreage to 125.