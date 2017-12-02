Aspen Misc.: Scouts and school children give back December 2, 2017 Share Tweet Comments () December 2, 2017 Readers Dionicio and Stephanie Madrid enjoyed the Aspen Times while at the Taj Mahal on their trip to India in October. Email your "Where's Your Aspen...Luna, the resident tail-wagger at The Emporium and Flying Circus, stayed on top of Aspen happenings while on vacation in Hope Town, Abaco, in the Baha...Aspen Cub Scout troops listen to Aspen Homeless Shelter director Vince Savage on Wednesday. The troops provided a potluck dinner to local homeless res...Mrs. Becky Oliver's second-graders and Mrs. Katie Fox's fourth-graders worked so hard on their Adopt-A-Family project that they raised a grand total $...Prev of imagesNext Share Tweet Go back to article Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For You Trending In: Local New housing development near Catherine Store possibleAspen Mountain, Snowmass to add ski terrain for SaturdayNovember snow in Aspen about half of averageBasalt approves 13 new luxury cabins, affordable housing at private golf and fishing clubRecord 320,500 visitors surge to Aspen’s Maroon Bells Trending Sitewide In-N-Out is really, truly coming to ColoradoMan arrested after jumping out of car on methAspen housing forum attracts sizable crowd, differing opinionsNew housing development near Catherine Store possibleAspen Mountain, Snowmass to add ski terrain for Saturday