Aspen Misc.: Holiday Baskets delivers snow or shine
The Holiday Baskets Program, now in its 39th year, recently distributed toys, clothes and food gift cards to 250 families in need in the Roaring Fork Valley, numbering almost 1,000 individuals. Pictured are Rev. Wendy Huber blessing the gifts in front of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Basalt, as well as several volunteers holding the gifts. "It was an amazing year with more people adopting families and making donations than ever before!" said Anne Blackwell, chairperson of Holiday Baskets. "What a fabulous community effort." (Courtesy photos)
