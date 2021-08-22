 Aspen Misc. for Aug. 22, 2021 | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Misc. for Aug. 22, 2021

David McDavid, former resident of Snowmass Village now living in Dallas, recently enjoyed The Aspen Times while getting his feet wet at Compass Cay Marina — known for offering swims with pet nurse sharks — in the Bahamas. (Mulvey McDavid/Special to The Aspen Times)
Mount Sopris and other local peaks were topped with a fresh coat of snow early Friday morning. Reader Jerrold Parker shot this photo from Deadwood Ranch at 8 a.m. (Jerrold Parker/Special to The Aspen Times)
This industrious pollinator enjoyed some flowers in Aspen, and reader Kathryn Rabinow was there to capture the moment. “The bees (along with the hummingbirds) are very busy this time of year attempting to get every drop of nectar from the flowers as the days shorten and the cooler weather approaches,” she said. (Kathryn Rabinow/Special to The Aspen Times)
A double-rainbow over Snowmass on Thursday provided a photo opportunity for reader Cassie Ervin, who was there capture the colorful moment. (Cassie Ervin/The Aspen Times)

