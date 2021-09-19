 Aspen Misc.: Community Photos (Sept. 19, 2021) | AspenTimes.com
Aspen Misc.: Community Photos (Sept. 19, 2021)

Reader Kathryn Rabinow was one of several readers who submitted photos of the Tiger Squadron that flew over Aspen on Sept. 11. “Today in the Roaring Fork Valley of Colorado it is a beautiful day,” she wrote. “People are biking and hiking and picnicking. As I walked in solitude I heard a distance rumble; then a roar. I looked to the skies and wept as I watched the five old planes fly up and down the forested valley in a tribute to those who died 20 years ago. They did not forget.”
Basalt High School athletes Jacey Read and David Conners podiumed in all three races in the Trestle Gravity Series races in Winter Park for the 15- to 18-year-old category. Conners also took home the TGS overall win with two firsts two seconds and one third place finish in the five-race series. The event was held earlier this month. (Courtesy photo)
Reader Barry Mink made a collage of “all the balloons in the Rat Race going past my house in Brush Creek” during last weekend’s Snowmass Balloon Festival.
BMX racers from Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel made a strong showing in last weekend’s state finals in Grand Junction. Racers who wanted to earn a state plate had to participate in five state qualifier races on Sept. 12. Several racers from the Roaring Fork Valley earned their plates in the statewide competition. (Courtesy photo/Janine Gunning)

