Aspen Misc.: Aspen Times readers send in their favorite photos
Every other Sunday, The Aspen Times publishes reader-submitted photos on our Aspen Misc. feature page.
If you have a photo your proud of from the area or you take a copy of The Aspen Times on a trip with you, send along your images. Email them to our managing editor, Rick Carroll, at rcarroll@aspentimes.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
UPDATE: I-70 eastbound reopens through Glenwood Canyon but ‘soupy’ mud conditions keep westbound lanes closed Saturday night
Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation assessed a mudslide that forced the closure of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Saturday afternoon.