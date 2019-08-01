Aspen Middle School names interim principal

Aspen Middle School.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

Aspen Middle School has brought on an interim principal for the upcoming academic year, the Aspen School District announced Wednesday.

Dr. Elizabeth Meador of Glenwood Springs, an educator who has worked in various roles over the years in the Roaring Fork Valley, will begin work Aug. 9, the School District said.

“Liz is a well-regarded educator who has served our valley for many years and in very diverse leadership roles,” said an email from Tom Heald, the district’s interim superintendant, to parents and others. “Liz brings a wealth of experience in equity-minded leadership, student behavioral support, parent relationships and teacher development.”

The district had hired another principal to replace Craig Rogers, who stepped down earlier this year. But around mid-July, Dr. Eva Allen of Pennsylvania said she could no longer commit to the job because of personal matters.