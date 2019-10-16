Aspen media to hold education board candidate forum Thursday

The six candidates running for the two open seats on the Aspen School District Board of Education will participate in a candidate forum starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pitkin County building, 530 E. Main St., Aspen.

The forum will be moderated by David Krause and Curtis Wackerle, the respective editors of The Aspen Times and Aspen Daily News. GrassRoots TV will broadcast the event live.

Candidates Katy Frisch, John Galambos, Patsy Kurkulis, Jonathan Nickell, John Pomeroy and Bettina Slusar are competing for the seats being vacated by Sandra Peirce and Sheila Wills, who are stepping down because of term limits.

The School District held a candidate forum Tuesday, and the Aspen Education Foundation hosted one Wednesday.

Peirce and Wills both will have served two four-year terms on the board.

Ballots were mailed out this week. Election Day is Nov. 5.