Aspen hires new assistant city manager

Former Park City, Utah, city manager Diane Foster has been hired as an assistant city manager in Aspen.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record file photo | The Park Record

The city of Aspen has a new assistant city manager.

Diane Foster, the former city manager of Park City, Utah, will fill the local position that has been vacant for 16 months.

Foster left her position in Utah in October 2019, after City Council there initiated the separation but lauded her service and dedication to the municipal government and the community, according to the Park Record newspaper.

City Manager Sara Ott announced Foster’s recent hiring Tuesday during Aspen City Council’s meeting.

Ott also announced the retiring of longtime manager of parks and recreation Jeff Woods, who has worked for the city for decades. He will officially retire June 30.

Ott said she will leave the position open for the rest of the year, since the parks department has taken a severe financial hit with the COVID-19 crisis and dried up tax revenues.

Ott said Foster will help transition the changes in the parks department in the interim.

Foster was chosen from 71 applicants, and comes with more than a decade of municipal leadership experience and expertise, according to a news release from the city.

Foster will assist in the implementation of COVID-19 recovery strategies, as well as overseeing and guiding Aspen’s downtown vitality and parking, transportation, Wheeler Opera House, parks and recreation and Kids First departments while supervising the staff of the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority.

Foster’s first day will be May 11.