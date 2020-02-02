Aspen High senior gets full ride to Notre Dame

Climary Sanchez Marmolejo

Courtesy photo

Aspen High School senior Climary Sanchez Marmolejo has been named a Questbridge Scholar and will be attending the University of Notre Dame on a full four-year scholarship.

“I am incredibly grateful to Questbridge for the opportunity to study at such an esteemed institution as the University of Notre Dame,” Marmolejo said. “I also appreciate all the guidance that the teachers and staff at Aspen High School have provided these last four years, as well as the support from our Aspen community.”

Questbridge is a national nonprofit that connects the nation’s most exceptional students from low-income backgrounds with leading institutions of higher education. This year Questbridge received 14,926 applications, selecting 5,842 finalists who were considered for the Match Scholarship. Of these finalists, 1,127 students were selected as this year’s Match Scholarship Recipients.

Marmolejo was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, and moved to Aspen with her mother in 2006 for the educational opportunities offered through the Aspen School District. Her mother is a preschool teacher in Basalt, and her father is a professor at a college in Colombia.

Marmolejo is interested in majoring in political science and minoring in psychology, and currently intends to pursue a career in law.

Marmolejo has maintained top grades while pursuing an IB diploma. She also plays basketball and volleyball, is involved in several student organizations, including the Debate Club and Girl to Girl Club, and was one of four juniors chosen to participate in Aspen Institute’s Teen Socratic Seminar last year. She also has worked at Paradise Bakery for the past three years.

“As a school community, we are very proud of Climary,” said Aspen High School Principal Tharyn Mulberry. “She is a dedicated scholar and an engaged community member. We are thrilled that Questbridge recognizes her achievement and potential, and excited that Cimary will be representing Aspen High School at the University of Notre Dame next year.”