Aspen Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees

The Aspen Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Matthew and Kay Bucksbaum, Jon Busch and Dr. Barry Mink will be inducted at the annual banquet on Jan. 19.

The January inductions ceremony will be held at the Hotel Jerome and will include a cash bar, dinner and an awards ceremony, highlighted by video profiles of each inductee. The banquet is open to the public and sells out quickly.

Details on the organization and a complete list of all inductees since 1987 are available on the non-profit's website — aspenhalloffame.org. For more information, contact Aspen Hall of Fame president Valerie Zanin Miller at 303-981-1745.

The inductees:

• The Bucksbaum couple served as chairs of the Aspen Music Festival and School board, endowed the "New Horizons" program that provided scholarships to music students to attend the music school, and funded the Matthew and Carolyn Bucksbaum Campus on Castle Creek Road. They also have been Aspen Institute fellows and supporters of the Aspen Center for the Environment and Anderson Ranch.

• Busch, known around town as the "Movie Man," has managed the Wheeler Opera House Film Series and served as technical director for Aspen Film. He currently runs a specialty film program for the Pitkin County Library. Busch has advocated LGBTQ civil rights and was instrumental in passing Aspen's gay rights ordinance, the first such ordinance passed in Colorado. In 1974, Busch was one of the founders of Aspen Gay Ski Week, the first event of its kind in the United States.

• Mink had a successful internal medicine practice in Aspen, and as a member of the Aspen Valley Hospital board of directors he helped put the hospital on sound financial footing, enabling its recent expansion. Consulting with the Aspen Ski Patrol, Mink helped advance medical care on the ski hills. He offered service to numerous recreational and competitive skiers at both the local and national level. For 18 years, he served as team physician for the U.S. Biathlon Team and, as chief medical officer, accompanied the U.S. Olympic Team to the 1980 and 1994 Olympics. He also supported young skiers from the Rocky Mountain Nordic and Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club with their training and medical problems.