Aspen government gives $1.5M in nonprofit funding for 2020

2020 aspen grants for nonprofits ARTS NONPROFITS Grant funding In-kind funding 5Point Film* $1,000 $3,500 Aspen Art Museum $37,000 Aspen Chapel Gallery $2,500 Aspen Choral Society $5,000 $3,000 Aspen Community Theatre $10,000 Aspen Dance Connection $2,500 Aspen Film $35,000 $4,500 Aspen Music Festival and School $85,000 Aspen Santa Fe Ballet $66,000 $3,000 Aspen Words $27,000 $2,500 Jazz Aspen Snowmass $32,000 Pegasus Repertory Theatre (Aspen Fringe Festival) $3,500 $1,000 Roaring Fork Music Society 3,000 The Art Base $4,000 TACAW–The Arts Campus at Willits $2,000 Theater Masters $4,500 Theatre Aspen $50,000 Total $370,000 $17,500 NON-PROFITS, GENERAL FUND Access AfterSchool $7,500 Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment $2,000 Aspen Cancer Conference $2,000 Aspen Education Foundation $2,000 Aspen Grove Cemetery Association $1,000 Aspen Hall of Fame $3,000 Aspen Historical Society $30,000 Aspen Institute–Community Programs $15,000 Aspen Junior Hockey-Ice Time 40,000 Aspen Public Radio (KAJX) $100,000 Aspen Rugby Foundation $1,000 Aspen Science Center $7,500 Aspen Skating Club $22,500 (ice time) Aspen Swim Club $15,000 (pool time) Aspen Ute Foundation $3,000 Aspen Valley Ski/Snowboard Club $65,000 Aspen Youth Center $20,510 Basalt Education Foundation $3,500 Carbondale Community Access Radio (KDNK) $3,000 Challenge Aspen $10,500 College Outreach $3,000 Colorado Fourteeners Initiative $5,000 Crested Butte Nordic Council $3,500 English in Action $5,000 Farm Collaborative $4,000 Forest Conservancy $4,500 GrassRoots Television $90,000 Huts for Vets $5,000 Independence Pass Foundation $20,000 Project Graduation $1,500 Raising A Reader $3,000 Revolutions Skating Club $15,000 (ice time) Roaring Fork Gay & Lesbian (AspenOUT) $5,000 $9,500 (ARC rental for Gay Ski Week) Roaring Fork Leadership $7,500 Roaring Fork Valley Spellbinders $3,000 Science in Schools $2,450 Shining Stars Foundation $7,000 Silver City Gymnastics $1,000 (rent waived for home meet) Sister Cities $10,000 Summit 54 $5,000 Western Slope Veterans Coalition $4,000 Wilderness Workshop YouthEntity $5,000 Total $477,460 $103,000 PARKS & OPEN SPACE FUND Aspen Center for Environmental Studies $16,500 Roaring Fork Conservancy $10,000 Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers $6,500 Total $33,000 HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, GENERAL FUND A Way Out $1,500 Alpine Legal Services $5,000 Aspen Family Connections $17,000 Aspen Homeless Shelter $12,750 Aspen Strong $1,700 Bridging Bionics $2,500 Buddy Program $17,000 Casa of the Ninth $1,200 Catholic Charities $4,300 Community Health Services $51,850 Family Resource Center $4,200 Family Visitor Program $10,200 Hospice of the Valley $17,000 Lift-up $3,400 Mtn Valley Development Services $4,200 Pathfinders $3,400 Pitkin County Mental Health & Substance Use $74,078 Pitkin County Detox Services $171,413 Pitkin County Senior Services $43,400 Planned Parenthood $2,500 Response $17,000 River Bridge Regional Center $1,700 Rocky Mountain Human Services $1,000 Valley Life for All $500 West Springs Hospital $10,000 Windwalkers Equine Therapy Center $500 Youthzone $7,000 $5,000 (one-time capital grant support) Total $486,291 $5,000 Source: City of Aspen

The city of Aspen this year is doling out almost $1.5 million in grants and in-kind support to nonprofit organizations throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

The money comes from the city’s general fund, the Wheeler Opera House fund and the parks and open space fund.

This year’s breakdown of grant funds include $370,000 in cash funds and $17,500 in in-kind donations for arts nonprofits; general nonprofits will receive $477,460 in cash funds and $103,000 in in-kind donations; environmental projects get $33,000; and health and human services will receive $486,291 and a one-time capital grant of $5,000.

Each year, a volunteer citizen board appointed by City Council evaluates requests based on a demonstrated financial need, fiscal viability, and adherence to the goals and values of the city and community benefit.

The health and human services grants are reviewed by Pitkin County elected officials and members of Aspen City Council.

“Not only are these grants representative of significant dollars but they also show that as a community we believe in building social capital throughout the valley,” said Gena Buhler, executive director of the Wheeler Opera House, in a press release. “Fostering the organizations that give back to the residents and visitors here is part of what makes Aspen such a diverse, vibrant, and supportive place to live and visit. We are grateful that our taxpayers support this type of community-building.”

The 2021 application process will begin in May. To find out more about the 2021 application process, contact Julie Gillespie, Wheeler senior administrative assistant, at julie.gillespie@cityofaspen.com or visit http://www.cityofaspen.com/383/Grants.