Aspen Gay Ski Week to scale back 2021 event

People ski down the Little Nell run on Aspen Mountain with a giant pride flag to end the downhill costume contest and party during Gay Ski Week on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Organizers of Aspen Gay Ski Week announced Tuesday that the upcoming annual event will be scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gay Ski Week’s 44th edition is scheduled Jan. 17 to 24, but it won’t include the opening reception and previously scheduled Belly Up events. It also canceled the Downhill Competition, Top of the Mountain Party and Pool Party, organizers said.

The refined version will be called “Aspen Gay Ski Week Lite,” event producer AspenOUT said in a news release.

“Enhanced and smaller versions of après-ski events, as well as other possible activities, including Drag Queen Bingo, piano bar happy hour and comedy, are currently in development,” the statement said. “Discounted hotel rooms, lift ticket packages, and rentals will still be offered over the dates of Aspen Gay Ski Week.”

The board of AspenOUT said it decided to abbreviate the event because of the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This decision has not come without much thought and consideration, but the safety of our patrons and team members is of utmost importance,” said Kevin McManamon, executive director of AspenOUT. “We realize that the comfort level of traveling during this time is a personal decision, and we would like to offer those who are inclined to do so the opportunity to enjoy the perks of being an Aspen Gay Ski Week participant.”

More details are available at http://www.gayskiweek.com.