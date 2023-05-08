Aspen Fly Right meets this evening at library

The Aspen Fly Right citizens group is holding another town hall meeting this evening (Monday, May 8) at the Pitkin County Library’s Dunaway Room in Aspen.

The topic is the “Future of Aspen Airport,” and the event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. is free and open to the public. The format of the session is Q&A with experts.

For more information about the group and Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, visit AspenFlyRight.org