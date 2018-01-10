Aspen Fire Department election results announced

A few changes are afoot at the Aspen Fire Department after its January elections.

Veteran volunteer captains Michael Haisfield and Jason Lasser were elected to captain's seats, while Sandy Schiff and Adrian Aguilar also were elected to the same posts.

Haisfield will have 20 years firefighting experience in June; this marks his third year as a volunteer captain.

Lasser has five years of firefighting experience this week, and this is his second year as a volunteer captain.

Schiff will have four years firefighting experience in June; this marks his first year as captain (although he did fill the role the past two months when a volunteer captain resigned his post to become a firefighter in Kentucky).

Aguilar will have three years firefighting experience in June; this is his first year as a captain.

The four captains will head the Fire Department's rotating truck teams — each comprised of six or seven volunteer firefighters — which are on weekly on-call shifts throughout the year.

The election also included the following firefighters being seated:

• Volunteer battalion chiefs — Ken Josselyn (12 years as a firefighter) and Bruce Bradshaw (12 years as a firefighter)

• President Josh Burnaman

• Vice president Charlie Curtis

• Secretary Jan Schubert

• Treasurer Jan Schubert