Aspen Elks participating in national ‘What Heroes Do’ poster and essay contest

The Aspen chapter of the Elks is participating in an Elks USA drug awareness essay and poster contest for school kids.

The Elks Drug Awareness Essay Contest is open to all students in grades six through eight. The poster contest is open to kids in grades three through five.

The theme for both contests is, "What Heroes Do." The students aren't required to write or draw about drugs. The deadline for entering is March 31.

Applications are online at the Aspen Elks web page, http://www.aspenelks.com. They also can be picked up at the Aspen Fire Department, Pitkin County Library and Snowmass Village Town Hall.

The essays must be 250 words or less, typed or hand written on 8½-by-11-inch paper. They will be judged on closeness to theme, neatness, originality and correct grammar.

"Participants must write their essay themselves, but they may get help from teachers, parents or friends in the form of ideas," according to the Elks rules.

The posters by the younger students should be on 8½-by-11-inch paper although posters up to 11-by-24 will be accepted. The same judging criteria will be used for the posters as for the essays.

Participants in both competitions should submit their entries to Aspen Elks Lodge, where they will be judged. They also can be mailed to Aspen Elks Lodge No. 224, Attn: Linda Chi, 510 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO 81611.

The winning essays and posters will be forwarded to district competition. The entries should include student name, school and grade and the Aspen Elks name.