Aspen educator Tom Heald honored with Helen K. Klanderud Exemplary Service Award

Director of Pitkin County Human Services Nan Sundeen with Dr. Tom Heald as he receives the Helen K. Klanderud Award.

Courtesy photo

Tom Heald, interim superintendent of the Aspen School District, recently was recognized with the 2019 Helen K. Klanderud Exemplary Service Award.

The award was announced earlier in December by Pitkin County Human Services, which received nominations and a majority vote from over 40 nonprofit and government entity leaders.

According to a compilation of nominations for the award, “Heald played an important role in the launching of Aspen Family Connections, a one-stop family resource center, and its continued programming for local families. He also played a leadership role on the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments Interagency Oversight Group (IOG) with its mission of coordinating services for children and families.”

Among the criteria used to consider candidates for the Helen K. Klanderud Award are exemplary communication and collaboration skills, problem-solving ability, excellent customer service with clients, staff, donors and the community. Other criteria include a commitment to mission and passion for the work by thinking strategically and implementing tactically, goal-driven and persistent, leadership resulting in impact or change.

“Tom’s dedication to youth and families is unparalleled and because of his leadership, more collaborative efforts are taking shape and actually happening,” said Lindsay Lofaro, executive director of The Buddy Program. “Every time I am with Tom, I learn something about leadership and strategic thinking. I am grateful for all he does for our community and think this award is well deserved.”