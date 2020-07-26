Aspen Country Day will open to in-person classes Aug. 24

Aspen Country Day School will begin in-person classes Aug. 24, its head of school announced Friday.

The private K-8 school also will allow students to participate in a home-learning program — with the help “a personal learning coach” — in lieu of in-person instruction, from Aug. 24 through Oct. 22.

Under the in-person arrangement, the school will require students to take buses to school by reservation and bring their own lunches and snacks. In-person instruction will be done through “small-group cohorts,” and the school also will have new drop-off and pick-up procedures. There also will be no early-release Wednesdays this semester, with classes ending at 2:50 p.m. daily.

“We are aware that there is not one perfect answer and that we are planning for the unknown,” said Head of School Josh Wolman in an announcement Friday. “We feel confident that we can successfully balance the social, emotional, and learning benefits of having school in person with safety, planning, and community engagement.”

The Aspen School District has yet to issue its decision on whether in-person classes will resume this fall. The five-member Aspen Board of Education is scheduled to have a work session and retreat Monday.

Roaring Fork Schools, which comprises public schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt, announced Friday “improved” distance learning model Aug. 17 through Sept. 21, while evaluating how to proceed for the rest of the fall semester.

“This decision is based on the current high risk level to public health in our communities due to the COVID pandemic, as well as our board-approved Back-to-School Guiding Principles that prioritize student, staff and community health, safety and well-being above all else,” the district announced in a statement issued Friday evening.

All of Aspen schools, as well as those across the Colorado, closed their buildings in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, conducting online and remote learning as an alternate form of class instruction.