Aspen City Council wants input on possible mask zone

The Aspen City Council is seeking community feedback on possible mandatory outdoor face covering zones in advance of its work-session meeting Monday.

Residents can participate in a survey on Aspen Community Voice, where input given will help guide the City Council’s decision on if a resolution is needed, what the boundaries of the zone might be, timeline and implementation, according to a news release that came out Friday.

The community survey will remain open through July 24 to gather additional input.

“If this moves forward, a mandatory face covering zone is meant to clarify when and where the use of a mask is required,” said Mayor Torre. “Community feedback is instrumental in this process.”

Four areas are being considered for a mandatory mask zone:

• The entire city jurisdiction, also known as the urban growth boundary.

• Zone 1 — A wider zone bounded by the Castle Creek River, Roaring Fork River and Aspen Mountain. This zone essentially comprised town within the bridges, covering all of downtown, the post office and Clark’s area, Rio Grande, the skate park, and some residential areas along Main Street.

• Zone 2 — A central zone bounded by Original/Neal Street, Aspen Street, Aspen Mountain and the Roaring Fork River. This zone encompasses the busiest areas of town, all the core, main downtown parks, and the Clark’s and post office areas.

• Zone 3 — An inner zone bounded by Main Street, Durant Street, Monarch Street, and Hunter Avenue. This zone would cover the downtown mall, restaurant and shopping areas.

Residents can participate in the survey at http://www.aspencommunityvoice.com/mandatory-mask-zone.