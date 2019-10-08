Aspen City Council meetings change to Tuesdays

For the first time in decades, Aspen City Council will conduct its official business Tuesdays, instead of the regular Monday meetings.

Council meetings will now be held at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, starting with the first one Oct. 8.

One of the decisions council will make Tuesday night is purchasing the Aspen Mini-Storage property at the Aspen Business Center for $11 million as part of a large affordable housing development the government plans to build in the area.

With the change, council members and the public have an extra day to review the memos and agenda packets, ask questions and prepare for the meetings.

Agenda packets are released publicly Thursday evenings, giving elected officials and residents Friday and Monday to study the information and ask staff specific questions.

“We want to spend your money wisely,” Councilman Ward Hauenstein said in a statement on the city’s Facebook page about changing the meeting days.

He added that agenda packets can have as many as 1,700 pages.

Work sessions, which have traditionally been held on Tuesdays, will now be held at 4 p.m. every Monday and every first and third Tuesday.

Meetings and work sessions can be viewed via http://www.cityofaspen.com or on Facebook.

csackariason@aspentimes.com