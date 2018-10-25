Aspen Board of Education not renewing superintendent’s contract

The Board of Education announced today that Aspen School District Superintendent Dr. John Maloy's contract will be not be extended past its current expiration date of June 30, 2021.

The announcement came shortly before 2 p.m. and after the board met in executive session earlier in the day regarding the future of Maloy's contract.

The board's statement does not state whether Maloy will remain superintendent through the end of his contract, but does reference a pending third-party study into the district's climate and culture, as well as dissatisfaction with Maloy expressed by community members.

Read the full statement here:

"The Aspen School District Board of Education (BOE) would like to thank the District and Aspen communities for their considered and thoughtful input about the culture and climate of the Aspen School District. We are dedicated to enhancing the learning experience of our students and the working environment of our faculty and staff. In response to the varying views expressed in the recent comments made by parents, teachers, staff and community members we, as a board, have committed to an in-depth study of the District's climate and culture. The purpose of the study will be to benchmark the current climate of the District and to develop a roadmap for improvement going forward. The study will involve all stakeholders of the District including students, parents, teachers, staff and community members. In light of the upcoming study and considering the input from our community, the Board has decided not to extend the Superintendent's contract of employment beyond its current expiration date of June 30, 2021.

"The Board has been encouraged with Dr. Maloy's recent outreach to faculty, staff, and the ASD community at large, expressing his sorrow and regret regarding any role he might have played in creating what some staff and community members have described as an oppressive work environment. To that end, the BOE is looking forward to the open and honest analysis of the District's culture and the identification of a path forward to create an exemplary culture and climate.

"The BOE is always happy to hear from our community. Please contact us with any questions, comments, or concerns at aspenboelistens@gmail.com."