Aspen-area nonprofits receive grants from El Pomar Foundation

The El Pomar Foundation of Colorado Springs awarded $105,000 in grants this month to 15 nonprofits in the High Country Region, including several in the Roaring Fork Valley.

A Way Out Inc., which helps treat drug addiction, received $5,000 for support for drug and alcohol treatment and $2,000 for general operating support.

The Aspen Community Foundation received $2,500 for program support.

Aspen Hope Center received $25,000 for its crisis stabilization program.

Aspen Youth Center received $5,000 for general operating support.

Music Associates of Aspen Inc. received $2,500 for general operating support.

The Buddy Program Inc. received $2,500 for the mentor program.

Valley Settlement received $2,500 in general operating support.

Over the hill in the Eagle Valley, recipients included Eagle County Historical Society Inc., $2,500 for general operating support.

Eagle River Youth Coalition Inc. received $3,000 in general operating support.

The Vail Valley Foundation scored $2,500 in general operating support.

The El Pomar Foundation was founded in 1937 by Spence and Julie Penrose. It established a regional partnerships program in 2003 to increase its impact and establish connections across the entire state. The High Country Regional Council recommends grants in Pitkin, Eagle, Clear Creek, Lake and Summit counties.