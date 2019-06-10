April was not cruel to Aspen retailers

Aspen retailers enjoyed a 21.4% surge in total April revenue over April 2018 by hauling in $36 million, according to the city’s most recent sales tax consumption report that was issued last week.

The city couched any enthusiasm about April in the report, noting that the month accounts for just over 4% of the year’s total sales tax collections.

April sales were broken down by the following industry segments:

• Accommodations ­— $6 million, up 39.3%

• Restaurants and bars — $5.9 million, up 18.8%

• Sports equipment/clothing — $1.9 million, up 11.1%

• Clothing — $2.1 million, up 33.5%

• Food and drug — $3.2 million, up 18.2%

• Liquor — $531,011, up 13.8%

• Miscellaneous — $3.4 million, up 19.3%

• Construction — $5.1 million, up 21.6%

• Luxury goods — $1.5 million, up 151.1%

• Utilities — $4.1 million, down 2.5%

• Automobile — $1.7 million, up 6.7%

• Marijuana — $714,279, up 18.1%

January through April resulted in $305.2 million in sales, up 7.8% over the first four months of 2018, according to the report. Industries gave the following performances for the first four months of 2019:

• Accommodations ­— $104.8 million, up 10.5%

• Restaurants and bars — $52.8 million, up 8.2%

• Sports equipment/clothing — $24.7 million, up 5.3%

• Clothing — $21.3 million, up 5.1%

• Food and drug — $19.6 million, up 7.7%

• Liquor — $3.7 million, up 4.5%

• Miscellaneous — $18 million, up 4.4%

• Construction — $18.4 million, up 1.6%

• Luxury goods — $12 million, up 31.3%

• Utilities — $18.6 million, up 0.8%

• Automobile — $6.3 million, down 1%

• Marijuana — $4.9 million, up 6.8%