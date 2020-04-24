2020 Keeling Curve Prize finalists announced
Capture & Utilization
-Borneo Nature Foundation protects the peat-swamp forests of southern Borneo, some of the largest terrestrial carbon stores on the planet. (Indonesia)
-CarbFix captures CO2 and turns it into stone underground in less than two years through proprietary technology. (Iceland)
-GHGSat’s technology and satellite platform enable GHG and air-quality gas measurements that are more accurate and cheaper than comparable alternatives. (Canada)
-New Leaf Dynamic’s GreenCHILL technology offers rural farmers an off-the-grid refrigeration system powered by farm waste. (India)
Energy
-CLIMATENZA aims to cut carbon emissions from the industrial sector in emerging economies by implementing next-generation solar thermal technology. (India)
-Jaza Energy replaces fossil fuels with clean energy in remote African communities. (Canada and Tanzania)
-Oorja Development Solutions deploys community solar irrigation pumps for farmers in rural India. (India)
-SkyCool Systems’ radiative sky cooling panel improves the efficiency of air conditioning and refrigeration systems. (Mountain View, Calif.)
Finance
-Aligned Climate Capital accelerates private capital flows into sustainable real assets including clean energy, efficient transportation, green real estate, and sustainable natural resources. (New York)
-Nori’s carbon-removal marketplace makes it easier for people to get paid for pulling excess carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere (Seattle, Wash.)
-Odyssey Energy Solutions facilitates financing and development of off-grid distributed energy projects that address rural energy poverty in developing countries. (Boulder, Colo.)
-The Generation Forest cooperative enables finance and climate action to work together through impact investment for retail investors. (Germany)
Transport & Mobility
-Auto-Truck E.A. Ltd. has developed an electric-powered three-wheeler minicab for use in African cities and large towns. (Kenya)
-Bridges to Prosperity provides economic mobility to rural communities in developing countries while reducing the need for vehicle infrastructure by building pedestrian footbridges for ‘last mile’ connections. (Denver, Colo.)
-EH Group Engineering has developed a new kind of low-temperature fuel cell that enables compact, lightweight, cheap, and highly efficient energy generators with minimal emissions. (Switzerland)
-EVmatch aims to revolutionize electric vehicle (EV) charging through a peer-to-peer charging network. (Santa Barbara, Calif.)
Social & Cultural Pathways
-Citizens’ Climate is focused on the advancement of bipartisan climate change mitigation policies, such as national dividend and carbon fee policies. (Coronado, Calif.)
-The Climate Museum inspires climate action with programming across the arts and sciences that deepens understanding, builds connections, and advances just solutions. (New York)
-Dear Tomorrow is a global climate storytelling project where people write messages to people they love living in the future. (Tysons, Va.)
-Feedback is an evidence-based environmental campaign charity working to regenerate nature by transforming the food system. (United Kingdom)
Finalists for the 2020 Keeling Curve Prize, an Aspen-based program that awards money annually to innovative global warming mitigation projects, were announced Thursday evening.
The announcement was part of the Smithsonian’s virtual Earth Optimism Summit —a 4-day series of discussions about environmental conservation and sustainability efforts worldwide — and recognized the 20 Keeling Curve Prize finalists chosen from over 300 applications submitted.
“We are thrilled to present this year’s finalists,” said Jacquelyn Francis, founder and director of the Keeling Curve Prize, in a written statement. “They have strong potential to curb global warming emissions and demonstrate that game-changing solutions to this crisis are well underway.”
The Keeling Curve Prize is named after Charles David Keeling, the scientist and climate science pioneer who created the Keeling Curve, a graph that’s tracked the concentration of global atmospheric carbon dioxide from 1958 to present day.
Support Local Journalism
Each year, the Keeling Curve Prize awards $25,000 to 10 new or ongoing projects that have significant potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or increase carbon uptake.
“We aim to bend the Keeling Curve by identifying and supporting the world’s most promising global warming solutions projects,” Francis said in a statement.
This year’s finalists include projects that turn carbon dioxide into stone, bring solar energy to rural Africa, help people get paid for removing C02 from the atmosphere and invite people online to post messages about climate change to those they love living decades in the future, according to a news release.
Four finalists were selected from each of the five prize categories, which include capture and utilization, energy, transport and mobility, finance and social and cultural pathways. An international panel of judges from the private, public and nonprofit sectors will select two winners from each prize category. The 10 winners will be announced in June.
For more information, visit kcurveprize.org.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Test plan shelved over accuracy questions
Too many concerns and not enough answers about a COVID-19 test and the results it might yield led local public health officials Thursday to halt plans for an initial round of community-wide virus screening.