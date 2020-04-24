2020 Keeling Curve Prize finalists announced

Capture & Utilization

-Borneo Nature Foundation protects the peat-swamp forests of southern Borneo, some of the largest terrestrial carbon stores on the planet. (Indonesia)

-CarbFix captures CO2 and turns it into stone underground in less than two years through proprietary technology. (Iceland)

-GHGSat’s technology and satellite platform enable GHG and air-quality gas measurements that are more accurate and cheaper than comparable alternatives. (Canada)

-New Leaf Dynamic’s GreenCHILL technology offers rural farmers an off-the-grid refrigeration system powered by farm waste. (India)

Energy

-CLIMATENZA aims to cut carbon emissions from the industrial sector in emerging economies by implementing next-generation solar thermal technology. (India)

-Jaza Energy replaces fossil fuels with clean energy in remote African communities. (Canada and Tanzania)

-Oorja Development Solutions deploys community solar irrigation pumps for farmers in rural India. (India)

-SkyCool Systems’ radiative sky cooling panel improves the efficiency of air conditioning and refrigeration systems. (Mountain View, Calif.)

Finance

-Aligned Climate Capital accelerates private capital flows into sustainable real assets including clean energy, efficient transportation, green real estate, and sustainable natural resources. (New York)

-Nori’s carbon-removal marketplace makes it easier for people to get paid for pulling excess carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere (Seattle, Wash.)

-Odyssey Energy Solutions facilitates financing and development of off-grid distributed energy projects that address rural energy poverty in developing countries. (Boulder, Colo.)

-The Generation Forest cooperative enables finance and climate action to work together through impact investment for retail investors. (Germany)

Transport & Mobility

-Auto-Truck E.A. Ltd. has developed an electric-powered three-wheeler minicab for use in African cities and large towns. (Kenya)

-Bridges to Prosperity provides economic mobility to rural communities in developing countries while reducing the need for vehicle infrastructure by building pedestrian footbridges for ‘last mile’ connections. (Denver, Colo.)

-EH Group Engineering has developed a new kind of low-temperature fuel cell that enables compact, lightweight, cheap, and highly efficient energy generators with minimal emissions. (Switzerland)

-EVmatch aims to revolutionize electric vehicle (EV) charging through a peer-to-peer charging network. (Santa Barbara, Calif.)

Social & Cultural Pathways

-Citizens’ Climate is focused on the advancement of bipartisan climate change mitigation policies, such as national dividend and carbon fee policies. (Coronado, Calif.)

-The Climate Museum inspires climate action with programming across the arts and sciences that deepens understanding, builds connections, and advances just solutions. (New York)

-Dear Tomorrow is a global climate storytelling project where people write messages to people they love living in the future. (Tysons, Va.)

-Feedback is an evidence-based environmental campaign charity working to regenerate nature by transforming the food system. (United Kingdom)