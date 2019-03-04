 $11.5 million for Crystal Lake home | AspenTimes.com

Pitkin County Assessor's Office

1417 Crystal Lake Road

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $11.5 million

Date recorded: Feb. 28

Address: 1417 Crystal Lake Road

Subdivision: Callahan

Buyer: 1417 Crystal Lake LLC

Seller: Rodes Hart and Patricia Hart

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1990

Total heated area: 6,747 square feet

Lot size: 0.76 acre

Property tax bill: $18,697.72

