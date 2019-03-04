$11.5 million for Crystal Lake home
March 4, 2019
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $11.5 million
Date recorded: Feb. 28
Address: 1417 Crystal Lake Road
Subdivision: Callahan
Buyer: 1417 Crystal Lake LLC
Seller: Rodes Hart and Patricia Hart
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1990
Total heated area: 6,747 square feet
Lot size: 0.76 acre
Property tax bill: $18,697.72
