Local woman again arrested for theft

A local woman with a history of theft from area businesses was arrested again Thursday and charged with stealing from an Aspen grocery store, according to court documents.

Jillian White, 63, of Woody Creek allegedly entered Roxy's Market and Deli twice Oct. 15 and filled her silver bag with items she didn't pay for, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff's Office report.

"White walked around the store in different directions and the bag grows in size considerably," the report states.

White paid for several items, but not those in the bag. She then returned five minutes later, again put more items in her bag but paid for just one, according to the report.

White, who was not home when deputies initially went to arrest her in October, was charged with one count of misdemeanor theft between $300 and $750 after she was arrested Thursday on Mill Street in Aspen.

White has been repeatedly arrested in the Aspen area since 2006 for stealing everything from patio furniture to coconut water to expensive clothing. A District Court prosecutor in 2017 said she suffers from "significant kleptomania," while her lawyer said White's mental health issues began about 15 years ago in part because of a traumatic brain injury.