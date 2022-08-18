Local teen got baking for charity to help fund water project

After coming across the website for charity: water in 2021, Jordan Morris was shocked to learn that clean water is currently unavailable to 771 million people globally.

Courtesy photo

When 13-year-old Jordan Morris learned about charity: water, she became “obsessed.”

“We need (water) to survive and the fact that people don’t have it or that they have to spend their life to support their family to get a bottle or less of clean water a day is heart-breaking,” Morris said. “So when I had the chance to do something, I took it.”

Charity: water was founded with the goal of bringing “clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries,” according to Vice President of Communications Andi Riggs.

Michelle Cardamone/Courtesy photo

“I thought everyone needed it, everyone had it — you just turn on the sink,” Morris said. “But I realized it’s not as simple as that.”





She decided to do a birthday fundraiser to raise money for the organization, baking over 200 cookies to raise money for the organization.

Thinking she would raise around $500, her parents agreed to match the amount that Morris raised. Morris reached out to friends and family across the nation asking for donations, ultimately collecting $5,000 for charity: water.

“She kept going and going, and next thing we knew she raised $5,000,” her mother, Mariah, said.

With the $10,000 raised by Morris and matched by her parents, Morris funded the construction of a water well in a Nepalese community.

Courtesy photo

“I wanted to do anything that I could and I have the resources,” Morris said. “I had the ability to help change a community’s life.”

This year, Morris plans to raise another $10,000 on her own to fund another water project. To reach her goal, she plans to take online orders for baked goods.

“I would hopefully get enough money to make another well,” Morris said.