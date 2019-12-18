Local novelist launching ‘Cruz’ at Explore

Local author Pete Hollman will launch his new novel “Cruz” on Thursday evening at Explore Booksellers.

The book follows the story of a Mexican boy who crosses the border to the U.S. and finds himself in Aspen, where he struggles against American racism and inequality but finds purpose in cycling as he grows into a racing phenom.

Holman describes the book as “part ‘Breaking Away and part ‘Way of the Peaceful Warrior,’

Holman a physical therapist and personal trainer, has lived in Aspen since 1996. He’s also invented several fitness training products. His book-signing and talk is scheduled to run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Explore.