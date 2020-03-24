Local man rescued after snowmobile accident on backside of Aspen Mountain

A 32-year-old snowmobiler was rescued from a backcountry area on the backside of Aspen Mountain after colliding with a tree Tuesday morning.

The snowmobiler was a local man who struck a tree while riding on Richmond Ridge. He sustained injuries to his head and was transported by a Flight for Life helicopter to Aspen Valley Hospital, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 11:27 a.m., the regional emergency dispatch center received a call for help from a member of the injured man’s party. Mountain Rescue Aspen rescuers deployed to the scene by snowmobile by 12:33 p.m. and provided medical care to the injured person, who was then flown to AVH, the release stated.

The injury occurred on Richmond Ridge, which is near the Aspen Mountain ski area, out-of-bounds, south of the Sundeck.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind the public that the Colorado backcountry is inherently dangerous, and due to the remoteness of backcountry incidents, emergency medical care may be delayed.

This is a developing story that may be updated.