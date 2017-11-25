Local man found dead at Aspen lodge

A 40-year-old local man was found dead Friday morning at a lodge near the base of Shadow Mountain, police said.

The man, who was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was discovered by a St. Moritz Lodge hotel maid about 8:30 a.m. and may have been dead for as long as a day, Aspen police Sgt. Terry Leitch said.

No signs of foul play were discovered, he said. Police also did not find drugs in the man's room and his cause of death is pending an autopsy, Leitch said.

The man's boss in Glenwood Springs called police Friday and asked for a welfare check after the man didn't show up for work Wednesday, he said.

A message left for Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Eric Hansen seeking more information was not returned Friday.