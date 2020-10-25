Aspen man killed after motorcycle crash on Lower River Road

A 26-year-old Aspen resident was killed Saturday morning after he lost control of a motorcycle on Lower River Road, authorities said Sunday.

Ahmed A. Hadi was believed to be driving the motorcycle and at an excessive speed when he lost control while driving in the upvalley lane of Lower River Road. The motorcycle was the sole vehicle in the crash, said Kevin Hadfield, Pitkin County deputy coroner, on Sunday.

“It appeared he was traveling at a high-rate speed when he went off the road,” Hadfield said, noting blunt force trauma to the head is the preliminary cause of death.

There were no witnesses to the crash, but a ranch manager near the accident site, just over a half-mile from the Old Snowmass Conoco service station, called authorities to report what had happened, Hadfield said. The Colorado State Patrol, the lead agency on the incident, was contacted at 10:37 a.m., said Corp. Ivan Alvarado.

Hadi was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, Hadfield said.

A helmet was found at the scene, Hadfield said. “It was unclear if he was wearing it but it was very likely,” he said. “It probably dislodged on impact.”

Hadi had lived in the Aspen area since 2017. He worked for a local towing company, Hadfield said. He had no immediate family in the Roaring Fork Valley.

“He was very well liked in the community and a number of friends have reached out to support the family,” Hadfield said.